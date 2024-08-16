CM Shinde hails Centre's decision to approve Thane Integral Ring Metro project

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday hailed the Union government for giving approval to the Thane Integral Ring Metro project, which he said would hugely alleviate traffic woes and also enhance the city's growth as a well-equipped urban centre.

A statement said the Union Cabinet approved the 29-kilometre Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project Corridor, which will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city. It is encompassed by the Ulhas river on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other.

Set to cost Rs 12,200 crore, 26 kilometres of the route will be elevated, while the rest will be underground. It will have 22 stations, including two underground ones, connecting key areas like Naupada, Wagle Estate, Dongri Pada, Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet and Saket.

"This project represents a major advancement for Thane city," Shinde stated while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Union Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Puri.

"The project not only addresses Thane's pressing traffic issues but also positions the city as a well-equipped urban centre. The approval of this metro rail project underscores the effective coordination between the central and state governments," Shinde said in a statement.

The construction is scheduled to be completed in 2029. Once operational, the metro is projected to benefit approximately 6.47 lakh passengers. The ridership in 2035 is likely to be 7.61 lakh.

In a message on X, PM Modi said, "This is a landmark infrastructure project which will link key areas in and around Thane, as well as enhance comfort and convenience." PTI COR BNM