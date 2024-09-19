CM Shinde hails controversial MLA Gaikwad in Buldhana; tells Cong to protest against Rahul

Buldhana, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday supported his embattled MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and asked the Congress to protest against Rahul Gandhi for his comments on reservations.

Gaikwad was panned by leaders cutting across party lines after he offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cut off Gandhi's tongue for the latter's statement in the US on reservations.

Shinde also attacked AAP leader Atishi, who will be sworn in as Delhi chief minister on September 21, for "supporting" terrorist Afzal Guru.

The BJP has been claiming Atishi's parents signed a mercy petition for Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Addressing an event connected to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde praised Gaikwad for conceptualising the statues of saints and other revered personalities in Buldhana.

"The Congress must protest in front of Rahul Gandhi residence for his statement against reservations. The opposition spread fake narrative about Constitution being changed and the end of reservations. Now, Congress leaders are going abroad and talking about ending quota. This is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," Shinde asserted.

Asserting that the Mahayuti was firmly in favour of reservations to help the deprived segments of society, Shinde urged people of the state to teach a lesson to those making statements against quota.

Gandhi, however, has asserted he was misquoted and that he wants the reservation cap of 50 per cent to be removed.

Attacking Atishi, Shinde claimed, "People who support terrorists like Afzal Guru have been made chief minister of Delhi. This is treason." Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition was misleading people by claiming money meant for welfare of Dalits, tribals and farmers was being diverted for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"This is not true. Separate funds have been allocated for Ladki Bahin Yojana. This scheme will not stop. It will continue," he said. PTI CLS BNM