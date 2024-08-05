CM Shinde inspects flood-hit areas of Pune, promises long-term solutions

Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

Speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions." Shinde said the blue flood line, which marks the level of flood over a 25-year period, will be reviewed.

"We will do proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he said.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.