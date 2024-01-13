CM Shinde launches deep cleaning campaign in Thane from temple

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday kick-started the government's `Sarvankash Swachhta Abhiyan' (deep cleaning campaign) in Thane city from the Kaupineshwar temple here.

Shinde himself wielded the broom to clean the temple premises, an official release said.

Referring to Maharashtra securing the first rank in the national cleanliness survey, he appealed people to turn this into a movement.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, he also directed Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to extend the cleaning initiative to all the temples in the city and illuminate them for the event, the release said. PTI COR KRK