CM Shinde launches programme to encourage economically well-off citizens to give up govt subsidies

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a programme to encourage financially well-off citizens to give up benefits that they enjoy under various government schemes.

The programme, ‘Dharmaveer Shri Anand Dighe Laab Samarpan Yojana’, is named after Shinde’s mentor late Anand Dighe, an immensely popular Shiv Sena leader from Thane.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion here, Shinde said his government is committed to the welfare of society and considers the people of the entire state as one family. He talked about the “decisive” step taken by the government over the Maratha issue.

He also paid tribute at Anand Ashram, which was the office from where Dighe used to run the Shiv Sena in the region, on his mentor’s birth anniversary. PTI COR NR