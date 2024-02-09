CM Shinde marks 60th birthday by visiting his mentor Dighe's office

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde marked his 60th birthday on Friday by paying tributes to his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe here.

Shinde visited `Anand Ashram', from where Dighe operated, and offered floral tributes to his photo. He was accompanied by local Shiv Sena leaders Naresh Mhaske and Meenakshi Shinde.

The chief minister later distributed blankets to disabled persons, cricket kits and school bags to children and sanction letters under the PM Mudra loan and CM Mudra loan schemes at a program in the city.

A cake weighing 60 kg, sporting a replica of Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government, was presented to Shinde.

His followers also organised various programs including cricket matches and health camps in the city on the occasion. Huge banners and hoardings greeting him dotted the city.

Born in western Maharashtra's Satara district, Shinde started his political career as a Shiv Sena worker in Thane city. He became Maharashtra chief minister with the BJP's support in June 2022 after rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and splitting the Sena. PTI COR KRK