CM Shinde plants sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde planted a sapling in Thane city as part of the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, where he urged all civic bodies in the state to plant one lakh trees each to protect the environment.

He planted the sapling in Lokmanya Nagar area in the city on Wednesday night.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has already planted 61,000 trees under this campaign.

Shinde also inaugurated the newly renovated Meenatai Thackeray Maternity Hospital and Dialysis Center in the city.

The upgraded facility includes an air-conditioned maternity ward, a dialysis centre and improved infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of quality maternal care and highlighted the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in the state.

He presided over the flag-hoisting function at the Shiv Sena city office at midnight, an annual event held by the Shiv Sena here.

CM Shinde also distributed appointment letters to 10 trainees under the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme. This initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to the youth with a focus on skill development. PTI COR NP