CM Shinde reviews preparations for National Youth Festival in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) 2024 to be organised in Nashik from January 12 to 16 and said it will serve as a platform to showcase skills and talent by youngsters.

Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the multi-activity festival on January 12, the birth anniversary of celebrated monk-philosopher Swami Vivekananda, and he will be accorded a grand welcome on arrival in the North Maharashtra city.

The CM visited the Tapovan Ground, the venue for the inaugural programme of the festival, where nearly 8,000 youths from across the country will participate in different cultural events. He was accompanied by district guardian minister Dada Bhuse and Nashik Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse, among others.

Interacting with media persons later, Shinde said the festival is an opportunity for branding Nashik at the global level and showcasing its rich culture and tradition.

"I thank the Centre, Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for giving an opportunity to the state to organize the National Youth Festival. The festival's logo and mascot have been launched. As many as 8,000 youths from across India will participate in the festival," he said.

This is a platform for youths to show their talent and skills, said the CM.

"The district administration is making all necessary preparations to avoid inconvenience to participants. The Prime Minister will be accorded a grand welcome," said Shinde.

Local youths and artists will also get a chance to show their skills and talent, he said.

"This festival will exhibit Maharashtra's culture and tradition with a special focus on Nashik. As part of the festival, various works such as road repairing, wall painting and cleaning have been started in the city," Shinde said. PTI COR RSY