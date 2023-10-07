CM Shinde seeks Centre's approval for ring metro project in Thane

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the Central government's approval for the proposed ring metro project in Thane city, an official from the district administration said on Saturday.

During his visit to Delhi on Friday, Shinde met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and sought approval for the proposed project, which is pending with the Centre, the official said.

As per a release issued by the district administration, a proposal for a 29-km Thane ring metro project was prepared and sent to the Centre for approval.

With 22 stations along the route, 26 km of the Thane ring metro will be elevated, and the remaining 3 km will be underground, it said.

One of the underground metro stations will be connected to Thane railway station and the other stations will be connected to the metro corridor, the release said. PTI COR ARU