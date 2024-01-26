CM Shinde sends team of officials to Jarange with draft ordinance regarding his demands

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday night sent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange a draft ordinance regarding his various demands.

Advertisment

Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss the demands, and later sent a delegation with a draft ordinance to meet the activist, who is camping in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

The delegation included social justice department secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad divisional commissioner Madhukar Arangal, chief minister's personal secretary Amol Shinde and others.

Jarange earlier in the day had announced that he would resume his march towards Mumbai on Saturday and launch a hunger strike if the government did not meet his demands by tonight. PTI MR KRK