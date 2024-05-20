CM Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim

Thane, May 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday stopped his convoy and extended help to a woman who was injured in a road accident in Kalwa area here.

Shinde was returning after voting in the city along with his family members when he saw an auto-rickshaw upturned on the road, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

The CM stopped at the spot, and finding that a woman who was travelling in the rickshaw was injured, asked a police car in his fleet to take her to the Kalwa general hospital, the official said.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections took place in Thane and 12 other constituencies in the state on Monday. PTI COR KRK