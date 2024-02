Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday underwent cataract surgery at a hospital here.

Advertisment

He underwent operation for cataract in the right eye at a private hospital in the morning and was discharged after two hours, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

"The operation was successful," the official added.

Shinde, 59, became chief minister in June 2022. PTI COR MR KRK