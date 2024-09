Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has undergone an eye surgery, officials said on Friday.

Shinde, 60, underwent surgery in Thane on Wednesday.

Doctors have advised him rest, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

"It is due to medical advise that Shinde did not go to Shirdi for an official function related to the Laadki Bahin scheme," it said.

All his scheduled programmes have been cancelled, the statement added. PTI MR KRK