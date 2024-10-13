CM Shinde unveils the bust of small scale sector stalwart Khambete in Thane

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a bust of late Madhusudhan Khambete, founder of Thane Small Scale Industries Association as well as Chamber of Small Industry Association, and hailed his contribution in giving impetus to the small scale sector in the region.

At the unveiling event held on Friday, the CM said his government would provide all support to entrepreneurs so that large scale employment opportunities can be created in Maharashtra.

Khambete, popularly called Appasaheb, consistently advocated the rights of small scale industries and the challenges they faced and his work continues to inspire those associated with the sector, Shinde said. PTI COR BNM