CM Shinde urges people to make yoga integral part of daily life

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide”.

“Citizens must make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Everyone must practise it daily, and not just one day,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also attended the event, organised by BJP leader Shaina NC.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga.