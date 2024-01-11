CM Shinde visits Navi Mumbai to inspect preparations for PM’s visit

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Navi Mumbai, where he will launch multiple developmental projects in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the programme venue to check the preparations, the CM’s office said.

According to a release by the CMO, the Raigad collector, planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the civic bodies of Panvel and Navi Mumbai are engaged in the preparations for the PM’s public programme on Friday.

The chief minister took stock of the preparations and the arrangements. He also gave specific instructions regarding the preparations, the release said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on Friday. Later in the day, he will launch multiple developmental projects in the state, according to a statement.

He will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, the statement said.

The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It will provide faster connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the statement said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2-km-long tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai, it said.

Among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore, it will provide drinking water supply to Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

Modi will launch several rail projects as well.

He will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with best available machines in world including 3D metal printing, the statement said. PTI COR NR