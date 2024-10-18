CM Shinde's helicopter returns to his native village due to bad weather

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from his native village in Satara district to Pune had to return to the village on Friday afternoon due to rainy weather, officials said.

The chief minister and the others flying in the helicopter were safe, they said.

Shinde was flying to Pune from village Dare in Satara district when it suddenly started raining, said his officer-on-special duty Mangesh Chivate.

The village is located along the bank of the Koyna dam backwater amid the Sahyadri ranges.

Sameer Shaikh, Superintendent of Police of Satara, said the chopper took off from the helipad at Dare around 4 pm but turned back soon.

The weather was clear over Satara and Pune but after noticing rain clouds in the distance, the pilots decided to return to the helipad as a precaution, he said.

The chief minister later left for Pune by car.

Shinde was to leave for Delhi from Pune as per his original program, officials said. PTI PS MR SPK KRK