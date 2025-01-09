CM should be asked why SI Recruitment Exam not cancelled yet: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should be asked why the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021 has not been cancelled, a minister in the Rajasthan government said on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena who has been vocal about cancelling the SI Recruitment Exam-2021 said that several agencies, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, the police headquarters, the advocate general and a cabinet sub-committee have recommended cancellation of the exam.

Meena said the "chief minister should be asked" who is now creating hurdles. "Ab rider kiska hai?" "As the matter is pending in the court, I cannot comment much on it," Meena told reporters here.

The Rajasthan government told the high court earlier in the day that the exam cannot be cancelled in haste as an investigation into alleged the paper leak during the exam is still pending.

Meena said since it was an emotionally issue for him, he would like to request the CM to cancel the exam as the majority of people are in its favour.

"If the exam is not cancelled, police stations will have fake SHOs in large numbers. What then will be the status of law and order?" he asked.

Meena is known to have a discord with some members in the party. Meena had submitted his resignation after BJP's losses in certain seats in the Lok Sabha polls but CM Sharma did not accept it.

The party tried to placate him by fielding his brother Jagmohan Meena from the Dausa seat in the November assembly bypoll, but he lost. Meena blamed some party leaders for the defeat.

Amid palpable discord with some party members, the minister has, however, consistently called for cancellation of the SI Recruitment Exam-2021.

The Rajasthan government has formed a six-member cabinet sub-committee on October 1, 2024 to decide whether to cancel the exam.

The exam was announced to fill 859 vacancies. Fifty trainee sub-inspectors and two Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members are among 150 people arrested by the police. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

Police headquarters and the advocate general have recommended cancelling the examination. PTI AG SKY SKY