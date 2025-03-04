CM should have sought Munde's resignation within 24 hrs of sarpanch murder sarpanch murder

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should have sought Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister within 24 hours of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, and slammed the government over the delay.

Talking to reporters, Raut said NCP leader Munde resigned as cabinet minister on Tuesday due to mounting pressure after images the brutality inflicted on sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh sparked outraged on Monday night.

He also termed the videos pertaining to the incident disturbing, and claimed both Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had seen the videos before they surfaced in public domain.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

In the chargesheet filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the Deshmukh murder case and two related cases, Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been named accused number one.

Munde's resignation followed a vociferous demand by the opposition for his removal from the cabinet.

Fadnavis held a late-night meeting with NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday and senior NCP leaders, including Munde, to discuss the issue.

The opposition's demand for Munde’s resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.

"The government has no morals," Raut claimed.

"Fadnavis should have sought Munde's resignation in 24 hours (after Deshmukh's murder in December). There is prima facie evidence. Had he sought Munde's resignation on moral ground, then we could have strongly said he did justice," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member demanded that Fadnavis remove tainted and corrupt ministers.

"He (Munde) will be saved and so will be Walmik Karad. Walmik Karad will be saved by Dhananjay Munde and he will be saved by his bosses in the government," Raut alleged.