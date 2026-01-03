CM should rein in SNDP leader over ''extremist'' remark: Cong leader\t Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should rein in SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan over his recent "extremist" remark against a television news channel reporter.

He was responding to reporters on Natesan's comment, made following an argument over the SNDP not being permitted to establish an educational institution in Malappuram district, which has a higher Muslim population.

"A person like him should never have made such a comment. He should remember that he occupies the seat of Sree Narayana Guru, who raised his voice for the downtrodden and believed in equality," Muraleedharan said.

He said Natesan should not have made any "communal remarks" and described the comment as wrong.

"Why is the Chief Minister, who maintains good relations with Natesan, not correcting him? When Natesan speaks in favour of the CPI(M), it is welcomed, but there is silence when he speaks against others. The CPI(M) has a responsibility," he said.

Muraleedharan said Natesan is currently close to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and had long ago denounced the Congress.

"We neither respect nor disrespect him. But we do not approve of this attitude. His communal remarks are wrong, and we will not support them," he said.

He rejected allegations that Congress had gone silent after a photograph surfaced showing party leader Sonia Gandhi standing with an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

"We are going to strengthen our protest against the slow-paced investigation soon. What is happening now only helps the accused. If this continues, even the prime accused, Potty, may get bail," he said.

Muraleedharan said the party would welcome all kinds of investigations, including by the CBI.

He said there would be no issues with the Indian Union Muslim League over seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections.

When asked about giving another chance to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Muraleedharan said such a discussion was unnecessary on the expelled legislator.

"He is not in the party now. When it is said that several Congress MLAs may contest again, why should there be a discussion about Mamkootathil, who is no longer part of the party," he asked.

He also dismissed CPI(M) allegations of discord within the UDF.

According to him, it is the LDF that is facing issues, with CPI(M) and CPI differing over Vellapally Natesan travelling in the Chief Minister's car.

"There are no such issues in the UDF. The parties are standing united," he said. PTI TBA TBA SA