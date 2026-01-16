CM should resolve Vikramaditya Singh's concerns on IAS, IPS officers: Himachal minister

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday extended support to his cabinet colleague, Vikramaditya Singh, who triggered a war of words among ministers and bureaucrats in the state by questioning the work of officers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Thakur urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to speak to Public Works Department Minister Singh and resolve the matter.

On Tuesday, Singh claimed that some IAS and IPS officers from outside the state are indulging in unfair distribution of public funds, and pledged to "expose" the officials at the appropriate time. He accused some officers from UP and Bihar of undermining Himachal Pradesh's interest, claiming they were "misusing" central funds.

While some ministers have questioned the loyalty of officers, others have come out in their support, saying they are doing good work.

Talking to mediapersons on Friday, Thakur said if Singh has raised some issue then the CM, who is the leader of the state government, should address his concerns.

He also added that IAS, IPS and IFS officers from other states have contributed a lot to the state, therefore, one shouldn't view Singh's remarks as a blanket statement.

Thakur said officers with "negative thinking" can be from anywhere in the country, including Himachal Pradesh.

However, he added that Singh, an efficient minister, has raised certain concerns and they should be addressed by the chief minister.

While Sukhu has not directly commented on Singh's allegations, during a visit to Delhi on Thursday, he said there was no conflict between the ministers and officers.