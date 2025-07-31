CM Siddaramaiah announces Karnataka Quantum Mission backed by Rs 1,000 cr fund

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced the Karnataka Quantum Mission (KQM), backed by a Rs 1,000 crore fund, to build a USD 20 billion quantum economy in the state.

This will be part of Karnataka's Quantum Vision 2035.

CM was addressing the inaugural event of the first edition of the 'Quantum India Bengaluru' summit, organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Department of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI).

"As the world celebrates 2025 as the International Year of Quantum, I am proud to announce Karnataka's Quantum Vision 2035. By 2035, we aim to create 10,000 high-skilled jobs and establish Karnataka as the Quantum Capital of Asia," he added.

According to him, KQM will promote R&D, skilling, infrastructure, and startups.

"A Quantum Technology Task Force will guide policy, while dedicated quantum parks, manufacturing zones, and Q-City will foster innovation," he added.

He also said Karnataka's integrated quantum hub, or Q-City, will position India as a global leader, just as Bengaluru did for IT.

Chief minister explained that Karnataka's quantum strategy is built on five key pillars — talent development, R&D, infrastructure creation, industry support and global partnerships.

To achieve talent development, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka will introduce quantum skilling programs in over 20 colleges and support 150 PhD fellowships every year.

"This will create a strong pipeline of experts to drive innovation," he added.

He said the state also aims to develop cutting-edge quantum systems, including 1000-qubit processors, and pilot real-world applications in healthcare, defence and cybersecurity.

As for infrastructure, Karnataka will establish India's first Quantum Hardware Park, four Innovation Zones, and a dedicated Fab line to boost domestic manufacturing of quantum components, he added.

Future plans include nurturing more than 100 startups, facilitating patent filings, as well as launching a Quantum Venture Capital Fund to help startups scale.

"Through initiatives like the India Quantum Conclave and collaborations with top international institutions, we will position Karnataka as a global quantum hub," promised the CM.

Stating that globally, nations are racing in quantum computing, cryptography, and sensing, the CM said: "Ours is not just a plan -- it's an invitation to scientists, entrepreneurs, and youth to build, scale, and export quantum innovations from Karnataka to the world." PTI JR ADB