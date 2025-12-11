CM Siddaramaiah announces reservations for sportspersons in police, forest departments

Belagavi, Dec 12 (PTI) To encourage sports persons, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that the state will implement 3 per cent reservation in the Forest Department, 3 per cent in the Police department and 2 per cent in various other departments for athletes.

The CM was responding to a question raised by MLC Ivan D'Souza in the Legislative Council.

The state government has provided appointments to 13 athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, Siddaramaiah said.

"Direct appointments have been made to 70 constables and 14 PSIs in the Police Department. In addition, sports persons will be encouraged by giving 3 per cent reservation in the Forest Department, 3 per cent in the Police Department and 2 per cent in various other departments," he said.

The CM further said it is considering measures to further support the sport of Kabaddi will be considered. PTI KSU ROH