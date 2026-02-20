CM Siddaramaiah appeals for peace after Bagalkote clashes, BJP blames Cong

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of communal clashes in Bagalkote triggered by alleged stone pelting during a Shivaji Jayanti procession.

Tension prevailed in the district headquarter town of Bagalkote town on Friday following the face-off between two communities, prompting the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

Shops remained shut across Bagalkote amid the unrest.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "The stone-pelting incident in Bagalkot is a threat to the peace and harmony of the society. I and our government strongly condemn this." The CM said he had spoken to senior police officers and ordered them to conduct an impartial investigation.

Siddaramaiah has also instructed police to initiate legal action against the miscreants.

Some accused have already been arrested and are being interrogated in connection with the case, and those found guilty will be punished, he added.

Siddaramaiah said, “Providing a fear-free and peaceful life to the people of the country is our first priority. We will not tolerate any person or force that disturbs the peace and tranquility of the people.” Urging citizens to stay calm and not to fall prey to any provocations, Siddaramaiah assured that the police department will discharge its duty impartially.

The opposition BJP blamed the ruling Congress for the incident, alleging that its "appeasement politics" has resulted in the communal clashes.

“The stone-pelting and shoe-pelting incident on the procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bagalkot is a highly condemnable and despicable act. In this mismanagement, the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the Tughlaq Congress government, and the miscreants who disturb the peace have found refuge,” BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said in a post on ‘X’.

“If stone-pelting is taking place in the presence of the police, where is the safety of the common people in the state?” he asked.

Vijayendra alleged that such continuous attacks targeting Hindu festivals and processions look like a systematic conspiracy in the Congress rule in the state.

“Such hooliganism cannot take place without the courage of the state government to stand by them. At least now, the government of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should leave its politics of appeasement and immediately arrest those who have harmed the honour of Shivaji Maharaj, who is the identity of the nation,” the MLA said.

He also cautioned the Chief Minister not to “test the patience of the Hindu society”.

"There is no question of remaining silent when it comes to the identity of our beloved men and our country!" Vijayendra said.