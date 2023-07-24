CM Siddaramaiah asks people to work with social obligation

Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said everyone including those in the media and politicians in India should function with social obligation.

Delivering a lecture at the Press Club of Bengaluru on the topic 'Social Obligation of journalists,' he said, "Not just the journalists but also politicians and everyone in the society should introspect to realise their own social responsibility." Siddaramaiah said people never ask what the society has given to them; Instead they should introspect as to what their contribution to society has been.

Despite 75 years of independence, inequalities prevail in the country, the Chief Minister said, adding there must be social and economic equality without which independence loses its meaning.

"The objective of journalism has changed over a period of time. It is no longer the same as it used to be before independence. The objective should be social justice," he said.

Siddamaiah, however, said there are historical reasons behind the social and economic inequalities and we cannot blame it on anyone today. However, there must be efforts to bridge those gaps in society.

The Chief Minister also said people must introspect to see where they erred and correct it wherever necessary.

Speaking about the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises of the Congress party) of his government, Siddaramaiah said they were related to the Universal Basic Income to minimise the social disparity and fill money into the pockets of people so that they can spend, which eventually will give thrust to economic activities in the state. PTI GMS RS GMS SS