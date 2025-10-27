CM Siddaramaiah backs FIR against RSS leader, warns action on all hate speeches

Mangaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Defending the police action against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that an FIR would be registered against anyone delivering hate speeches.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to create division, spread hatred, or disturb social harmony.

"Whoever it may be, if they make a hate speech, a First Information Report will be registered against them. We will book cases against all those who try to create a rift in society, spread hate, and create unrest among people," Siddaramaiah told reporters here when asked about the case against Bhat.

"He (Bhat) has spoken very badly about women," the chief minister added.

A case was registered against Bhat by the Puttur Rural Police for allegedly making a hate speech during a 'Deepotsava' event at Uppalige on October 20, based on a complaint filed by a resident.

The complainant alleged that Bhat's speech, which was aired on a YouTube channel, incited "religious hatred, insulted women's dignity, and threatened public peace." Police have issued a notice to Bhat to appear for an inquiry.

The event organisers have also been booked, officials said. PTI KSU SSK