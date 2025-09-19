CM Siddaramaiah bats for unity after SC clears writer Banu Mushtaq for Dasara

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Hours after the Supreme Court rejected a plea against the Karnataka government's decision to invite Kannada litterateur Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday underscored the importance of tolerance and coexistence.

He urged people to strive for unity in diversity.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony for the Vaddarse Raghurama Shetty Social Justice Journalism Award for the calendar year 2024 and the Environment and Development Journalism Award for the calendar years 2017 to 2023, Siddaramaiah said Kannada author Banu Mushtaq is the Booker prize winner.

“People who opposed her selection went to the High Court and the Supreme Court. Their pleas were rejected at both the places,” he said, adding the Dasara inauguration is not a religious matter, but a cultural one. " "Further, this (Dasara) is the state festival.” Noting that India is home to various faiths and castes, the CM said, "We must have tolerance for other faiths and we should live and prosper together. We must strive for unity in diversity." PTI GMS GMS ROH