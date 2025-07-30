CM Siddaramaiah blames Centre for urea shortage, says Karnataka steering ahead despite constraints

Bengaluru, Jul 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Centre of "reducing the state’s urea allocation", leading to a shortage at a time when sowing activity is in full swing following good rainfall.

He said the state has received favourable rains this season and that sowing activity has picked up significantly. However, he claimed the reduced supply of urea has led to a shortage, affecting farmers during this crucial period.

During a review meeting with district in-charge ministers, cabinet colleagues, and legislators on governance and development issues, the chief minister’s office shared these observations.

Against the requirement of 11.17 lakh metric tonnes (MT) between April and July, only 5.17 lakh MT has been supplied, resulting in a shortfall of 1.66 lakh MT, he said.

"The allocation was curtailed despite an increase in hybrid jowar sowing by two lakh hectares this year. Despite the Centre's non-cooperation, our farmers should not face any hardship," he claimed.

Calling the BJP’s protests over the issue "politically motivated" and "shameful", Siddaramaiah urged legislators to clarify the situation to their constituents.

He also blamed the previous BJP government for what he termed as "financial mismanagement", and alleged that works worth Rs 2.70 lakh crore were undertaken without budgetary allocation, including Rs 1.66 lakh crore under the then chief minister’s discretionary quota, leaving behind unpaid bills of over Rs 72,000 crore.

The CM claimed that Karnataka’s share of central taxes had been reduced by 23 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of over Rs 68,000 crore in the last five years.

Despite such losses, the state continues to spend Rs 52,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes and Rs 1.12 lakh crore on social pensions, subsidies, and other beneficiary-oriented programmes, he added.

Implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations has increased the state's salary and pension bill to Rs 1.24 lakh crore this year, he said, adding that Rs 83,200 crore is being invested in capital expenditure—20.03 per cent of the state budget—one of the highest in the country. An additional Rs 45,600 crore is being spent on debt servicing, he added.

Referring to central data, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka now ranks first in the country in per capita income at constant prices, at Rs 2,04,605 for 2024-25.

Citing studies, he said the ‘Shakti’ scheme has contributed to a 23 per cent rise in women’s employment in Bengaluru and 21 per cent in Dharwad. "These are encouraging indicators," he said.

"Despite the Centre’s non-cooperation and the financial mess left by the previous government, we are steering the administration in a better direction," he claimed.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need for effective implementation of budgetary promises and directed ministers and legislators to actively participate in Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings.

"These meetings must be used to address people’s grievances, technical hurdles in project implementation, bureaucratic delays, and negligence," he added.

Highlighting Karnataka’s economic progress, he urged MLAs to inform voters that the state’s five guarantee schemes (Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi) were key contributors to the improvement in per capita income.

"This is a matter of pride for the state," he added.

He thanked legislators for their cooperation and announced a special grant of Rs 50 crore for developmental works, calling for its optimal and transparent utilisation.

The meeting also reviewed district-wise development activities, agricultural progress, and the utilisation of released funds, with officials instructed to expedite project execution with clear deadlines. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH