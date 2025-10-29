CM Siddaramaiah calls for fair implementation of internal reservation for SCs

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) must be implemented properly to ensure that no community faces injustice.

The CM chaired a meeting to review the implementation of internal reservation for SCs.

According to a release from the chief minister's office, Siddaramaiah directed officials to "take steps to properly implement the decisions of the cabinet meeting regarding internal reservation".

He also instructed that all grievances related to the implementation of the roster be heard. "It must be ensured that no community is subjected to any injustice in the roster," the statement quoted him as saying.

The meeting noted that detailed guidelines had been issued on the process of issuing caste certificates.

"After lifting the recruitment ban, the upper age limit for candidates has been increased for a certain period, and recruitment notifications have already been issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)," the statement said.

It was further stated that the law on internal reservation should be implemented in line with the Supreme Court's directions.

Ministers G Parameshwara, H C Mahadevappa, K H Muniyappa, Shivaraj Tangadagi, H K Patil, Priyank Kharge, B R Timmappur, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Later speaking to reporters, Minister Priyank Kharge said a note on the internal reservation categorisation had already been moved and approved by the Cabinet.

"Today's meeting was about how the bill should be formulated and how we can ensure that the courts are okay with the entire reservation procedure. We are treading very cautiously and have come to a conclusion on the terms and references for the bill," he said. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH