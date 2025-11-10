CM Siddaramaiah calls for scientific measures to stop wild animals straying into human habitats

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed officials to take scientific and immediate measures to curb the problem of wild animals straying into human habitats.

The directive came after a tiger killed four people and livestock in Mysuru district over the past month.

The chief minister said the issue must be handled with urgency and guided by evidence-based solutions.

At a meeting with senior forest department officials, Siddaramaiah asked, "Why are tigers and elephants coming out of the forest? Give a scientific reason." He emphasised, "There is an urgent need to find an effective solution through a scientific approach," and suggested concrete remedial measures.

A statement issued by the CMO said Siddaramaiah instructed the department to fill water pits inside forests, remove lantana, and grow grass to ensure adequate food and water sources within forest areas.

He also directed continuous monitoring of elephant and tiger movements and said a separate meeting would be convened to prevent conflicts between wild animals and humans.

Officers must conduct a comprehensive study on causes and solutions, he added.

The statement said officials informed Siddaramaiah that a helpline had already been opened and that work was underway to set up a command centre to strengthen response mechanisms.

The CM also instructed officers to act conscientiously in matters related to tribal hamlets and forest dwellers.

He enquired whether drinking water and electricity were being adequately provided to tribal settlements and urged officials to ensure their welfare.

When MLA Anil Chikkamadu highlighted that man-animal conflicts had increased in HD Kote due to a lack of coordination between forest officers, Siddaramaiah warned that strict action would be taken if human lives were lost. PTI GMS GMS SSK