CM Siddaramaiah claims Karnataka has 2.5 pc unemployment, lower than many states

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed the state has only 2.5 per cent unemployment—the lowest in the country compared to many other states.

He said the government is striving to bring it down further by attracting firms to invest in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering at a job fair organised by the Skill Development Department in Kalaburagi, the chief minister cited a labour force survey, saying that 18.9 per cent of degree holders and 17.1 per cent of diploma holders are unemployed nationally.

"Unemployment in Haryana is 37.04 per cent, in Rajasthan it's 28.5 per cent, in Bihar it’s 19.1 per cent, and in Maharashtra it is three per cent. But in Karnataka, it's only 2.5 per cent. Compared to other states, Karnataka fares far better, while the national unemployment rate is above 18 per cent," Siddaramaiah claimed.

He said his government is making a sincere effort to address the issue of unemployment.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, which provides Rs 3,000 per month to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders. This scheme is meant to support the unemployed graduates and diploma holders for two years. Once they get the job in this duration, the benefit of the scheme would automatically stop.

The CM noted that if Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increases, unemployment can be addressed more effectively.

Siddaramaiah also reiterated his government’s commitment to the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, stating that it was the Congress government that amended the Constitution to add Article 371(J).

This amendment, he said, paved the way for the region’s development by establishing a separate development board, ensuring equitable allocation of funds, and providing equitable opportunities and facilities for the people of Kalyana Karnataka (formerly Hyderabad Karnataka). PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH