CM Siddaramaiah condemns behaviour of SBI branch manager refusing to speak in Kannada

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned the behaviour of an SBI branch manager in Anekal taluk for refusing to speak in Kannada, after a video of her allegedly arguing with a customer over the use of the state’s language went viral on social media.

In the video, which surfaced on Tuesday, the woman manager can be heard saying, “I will not speak in Kannada for sure… but Hindi.” She repeatedly refuses to speak in Kannada even as the customer cites RBI guidelines mandating the use of regional languages in customer interactions.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Kannada activists and pro-Kannada groups, who demanded an official apology and action against the staff member.

Taking to 'X', Siddaramaiah appreciated SBI’s prompt action in transferring the official.

“The behaviour of the SBI branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed,” he said.

The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable.



We appreciate SBI’s swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2025

However, Siddaramaiah added that such incidents must not recur.

“All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak the local language. I urge @FinMinIndia and the Department of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India. Respecting the local language is respecting the people,” he said, with the hashtag 'KannadaFirst'.

BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also condemned the manager’s behaviour, stating it was “simply not acceptable.” He said banks in Karnataka must serve customers in Kannada.

He recalled that just a few weeks ago, during a Public Accounts Committee meeting, he had raised this issue with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, who had assured him that action would be taken to enforce an office notification mandating local language proficiency for such roles.

“Looks like this still isn’t being properly enforced. I urge the concerned authorities at @TheOfficialSBI to immediately implement the DFS policy that mandates local language requirements. I have spoken to the relevant officials to take action against this manager who behaved in this manner,” he added.

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer T V Mohandas Pai said he fully agrees with the Chief Minister, adding that all customers should be treated with dignity and respect.

“In every state or district, those in service roles should make every effort to speak the local language to show respect and dignity to local citizens. Never look down on non-English speakers. Hindi is not the default language over the local language. We need a locally inclusive service culture,” he said on ‘X’.