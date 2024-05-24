CM Siddaramaiah congratulates Chidananda Naik for winning La Cinef Award at Cannes

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday congratulated Chidananda S Naik, a doctor-turned-filmmaker from Mysuru, on winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes for ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’.

"Heartiest congratulations @Chidanandasnaik for winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes for ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’! As a proud Kannadiga, it's inspiring to see you bring Kannada folklore to the global stage. I am sure it will inspire many more to pursue their passion and achieve great heights," Siddaramaiah said on the social media platform X.

'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' is based on Kannada folk tale about an old woman who steals a rooster, and as a result of her action, the sun stops rising in the village. PTI GMS GMS ANE