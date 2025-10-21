CM Siddaramaiah credits police for curbing unethical practices within its ranks

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the state's development depends on the maintenance of law and order and credited the police department for curbing unethical practices within its ranks.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event after paying tributes to martyred officers, he said if the police department maintains peace and order, the state's development is possible.

"The curbing of unethical policing is a good achievement. Similarly, a brake has been put on the menace of narcotic substances, and this should be managed even more effectively," Siddaramaiah said, appreciating the police department.

The CM said the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations have been made functional to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Caste communities and emphasised that these stations must work effectively to protect constitutional rights and values.

He underlined that the police personnel occupy a foremost position in maintaining peace and order in the country. "Your role in controlling communal and evil forces is significant," the CM said.

"The police department also bears the responsibility of protecting the rights granted to citizens by the Constitution," he added.

Siddaramaiah also paid homage to eight police personnel from Karnataka and 191 across the country, who lost their lives in the line of duty, calling their sacrifice priceless.

He made a few key announcements, such as compassionate jobs sanctioned for 116 individuals, medical reimbursement for retired police being increased from Rs one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh and the annual health check-up allowance raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. PTI GMS KH