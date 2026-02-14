Haveri (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his government had kept its promises as it completed 1,000 days in office, describing the milestone as significant.

He asserted that the government had delivered on its commitments and would continue to pursue its welfare agenda.

Addressing reporters, the chief minister said the government’s programmes were aimed at empowering marginalised sections.

"These programmes focus on the welfare and empowerment of marginalised ones, including Dalits, women, backward classes and farmers. We will continue to implement them," he said.

To mark 1,000 days of the Congress government in Karnataka, title deeds will be distributed to around one lakh families at a convention here, it was announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, terming the past 1,000 days of the Congress government as "dark days", Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka questioned the significance of the event.

"For what achievement are they holding a convention?" he had asked.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism of the Congress’s achievement convention, Siddaramaiah said, "It is their jealousy because they did nothing in the last four years. That is why they are criticising us." Questioning the opposition’s record, he said, "What did they do in the last four years? They made 600 promises. Not even 10 per cent of the promises made to the people of Karnataka were fulfilled." "What moral right do they have to criticise us?" the chief minister asked.

Highlighting his government’s performance, the chief minister said, "We made 592 promises, of which 240 have been fulfilled. We will fulfil the remaining promises as well. The allegations against us are false." Responding to repeated queries on party matters and leadership issues, Siddaramaiah said he had already made it clear that he would abide by the Congress high command.

"There is no need to repeat the same question. We have to follow what the high command says. All our party leaders must abide by its directions," he added.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent remarks, made after he met with the Congress high command in New Delhi, that he "lives on hope" and that sincere efforts always yield results, Siddaramaiah said, "Has the high command said anything? If not, let it be. I will go by their words." Shivakumar met senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, during his Delhi visit.

On the pending Varada river project, Siddaramaiah said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been prepared and sent to the Centre for approval.

According to officials, the Bedti-Varada river linking project is intended to divert 18 TMC surplus water from the west-flowing Bedti river basin (in Uttara Kannada district) to the drought-prone eastern side—districts like Gadag, Koppal, Raichur—via tunnels and canals, linking it to the Varada river for irrigation under the Tungabhadra Project command.

"It all depends on the Centre’s decision," he said, accusing the union government of "inaction".

"They have not decided on any matter. I have no trust or faith," he added.

Regarding the social and educational survey report, Siddaramaiah said it would "most likely be submitted by the end of this month or next month," after which the government would take an appropriate decision.