CM Siddaramaiah demands PM Modi's resignation over LPG cylinder refill prices

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest increase in domestic LPG cylinder refill prices, alleging that the hike was a result of "flawed foreign policy decisions" by the Union government.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said the increase would further strain household budgets at a time when families were already facing rising prices.

“The latest increase in LPG cylinder prices is deeply concerning for millions of households across India. At a time when families are already battling relentless inflation, yet another burden is being placed on the kitchens of ordinary citizens,” he said.

The CM said the price rise was a consequence of India’s foreign policy approach and criticised the PM for what he termed as a "loss of strategic autonomy".

“This crisis is not accidental. It is the result of a foreign policy that mistakes submission for strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly surrendered India’s strategic autonomy by aligning blindly with the United States and disrupting India’s long-standing energy partnerships with nations such as Russia and Iran,” he said.

Quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Siddaramaiah wrote, “Foreign policy is the outcome of economic policy.” He also referred to the unpublished book by former Army Chief M M Naravane, claiming it raised concerns about the lack of institutional consultation and strategic depth in India’s foreign policy decisions.

Siddaramaiah further said the Prime Minister must take responsibility for the economic consequences of such decisions.

“PM Modi must explain why his diplomatic misadventures are being paid for by the people of India. He owes the nation an apology, and he must resign,” he said. PTI GMS ROH