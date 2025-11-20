CM Siddaramaiah dismisses ‘November revolution’ reports, calls it ''media creation''

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed reports of a 'November revolution', calling the term a "media creation".

He emphasised that his position has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain so in the future.

Speculation had been circulating about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, suggesting that Siddaramaiah could step down to make way for his deputy, D K Shivakumar, as the next CM. Some had labelled the potential change as the 'November revolution'.

"It is you (media) who coined the term. You cooked up this 'revolution'. Hence, there is no 'kranti' (revolution) or 'bhranti' (confusion). We have been given a five-year tenure to rule. After five years, elections will take place and we will win once again," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The chief minister reiterated that the people have entrusted Congress with power for five years.

"People have given us the mandate to rule for five years. We will make a sincere effort to fulfil the five guarantees (Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi) we have promised," he said, declining to comment on power-sharing discussions.

When asked whether he would remain in office for the full five years, Siddaramaiah said, "What does it mean? These are unwanted discussions. I had told the party high command that two-and-a-half years had to pass, after which a cabinet reshuffle could be considered. It was only after that that these discussions about power sharing started." When asked if a date has been fixed for the cabinet reshuffle, he said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is in discussion with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Regarding the 2028 Assembly elections, he said, "Let them (polls) approach." On how many budgets he would present, Siddaramaiah added that he would continue to do so as long as the people wished.

Addressing a superstitious belief that sitting CMs visiting Chamarajanagar lose power midway, Siddaramaiah said, "I do not believe in superstition. For me, visiting Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, or Bengaluru is the same. I will visit all 31 districts of the state." He explained that his visit to Chamarajanagar was meant to challenge the superstition and send a message to those who said sitting chief ministers should avoid the district.

"My position has only strengthened. It has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain strong in the future," he added.

On the issue of power sharing, Siddaramaiah reiterated that Congress has been given a five-year mandate and his government will make a sincere effort to fulfil the five promises it has made.

Speaking about robbers who decamped with Rs 7 crore in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the chief minister said, "We have got clues. The car has already been recovered. We will identify the dacoits and arrest them at any cost." PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ADB