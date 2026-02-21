CM Siddaramaiah flags fiscal crisis, low scientific temper in Karnataka universities

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed serious concern over financial distress, low enrolment ratios and the lack of scientific temper in universities, urging Vice-Chancellors to uphold their constitutional responsibility beyond administrative and resource constraints.

Addressing the Vice-Chancellors’ Conference organised by the Department of Higher Education in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, he said most universities in the state were struggling financially and required both structural reforms and innovative resource mobilisation.

“Today, most importantly, all universities are facing financial difficulties,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that even the University of Mysore was grappling with serious fiscal stress.

The Chief Minister further said retired employees of the University of Mysore had met him seeking pension support. “They have requested that pensions be provided to the University of Mysore, saying that pension payments are not being made properly.” The CM had discussed the matter with Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar and agreed to constitute a committee to examine the issue.

“He suggested that a committee be formed, and that after the committee submits its report, a decision can be taken. I have agreed to this proposal. Let us form a committee,” he said.

Noting that several universities were struggling even to pay salaries, Siddaramaiah said institutions must explore alternative funding sources.

Referring to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, the CM said, “There are funds available under CSR, which is backed by central legislation. It is possible to utilise those funds.” Citing an example, he said Software tycoon Azim Premji had come forward to provide Rs 30,000 per year to eligible students from government institutions through CSR support.

On the access to higher education, the Chief Minister said Karnataka’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) stood at around 39 per cent, lower than several southern states and far below many foreign countries.

“If we fail to do so, we cannot increase the GER or ensure that more students graduate,” he said, urging Vice-Chancellors to focus on expanding access.

Emphasising the larger purpose of higher education, Siddaramaiah said, “More and more people must become graduates. When education reaches everyone, national development becomes possible.” He stressed that universities must build not just degree holders but responsible citizens.

Invoking constitutional values, he said graduates must act in accordance with the Constitution.

Referring to Article 51A, he said it emphasises developing scientific temper and a spirit of inquiry.

“Whatever personal beliefs we may hold, they must be left at home. The Constitution calls for building a casteless and classless society based on social justice. We must conduct ourselves in a constitutional manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned that caste conflicts must not be allowed to arise on campuses.

Quoting social reformer Basavanna’s message of equality, he said society had still not achieved a casteless order even after centuries.

He voiced concern that even highly educated individuals often lacked rational thinking.

“Many who have studied BA, BSc, MA, MSc or even PhD have not developed scientific and rational thinking. Not everyone, but many,” he said, adding that this was visible in rural areas where a majority of government university students, nearly 81 per cent, came from lower-income backgrounds.

Calling for deeper academic engagement with social issues, Siddaramaiah said, “If such discussions do not take place in universities, where else will they happen?” He asserted that education must go beyond securing degrees or jobs and respond to broader societal challenges.

Referring to laws enacted against harmful superstitions, he questioned fatalistic beliefs linked to past-life karma.

“There is no previous birth or next birth. Stating that present suffering is due to past-life karma — can such thinking help us build India? Is that in line with the Constitution?” he asked.

Pointing out that Karnataka has 94 universities, including 43 public universities under different departments, he said the state still lagged behind southern counterparts in enrolment and scientific outlook.

“In terms of rational and scientific thinking, are we ahead? We are not,” he remarked.

Acknowledging resource constraints faced by universities, the CM posed a pointed question: “I understand your problems — resource mobilisation, financial constraints. But my question is: should these limitations prevent us from fulfilling our constitutional responsibility?” He urged Vice-Chancellors to create campus environments that promote scientific temper, rational thought and social justice, stating that without such efforts, the objectives of the Constitution could not be realised. PTI GMS ROH