CM Siddaramaiah hails Karnataka Council Secretariat recruitment model as 'benchmark'

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday lauded the transparent and professional model adopted for direct recruitment and promotions in the Karnataka Legislative Council Secretariat, calling it a 'benchmark' for other government departments.

The CM was referring to the end-to-end recruitment process initiated under the leadership of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, under which cadre and recruitment rules were comprehensively revised, fixing a 50:50 ratio between direct recruitment and promotion and implementing the process strictly in accordance with rules.

"The entire exercise is highly commendable and has emerged as a model for other government departments," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in a press release.

As per the revised framework, posts earmarked for direct recruitment were, for the first time in the history of the Council, filled through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), it added.

A written examination was conducted in a transparent manner, followed by the preparation of a merit list in a 1:5 ratio and a final selection list in a 1:1 ratio, leaving no scope for ambiguity, it said.

To ensure professional verification of the original documents of shortlisted candidates, officials from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), a central government-owned organisation from outside the state, were deputed.

Candidates were also tested for software development capability and computer proficiency.

For clerical posts, a dedicated selection committee was constituted, comprising officials, including the Director of the Directorate of Translation, Government of Karnataka.

The final selection list was prepared solely based on marks obtained in the written examination.

All stages of the recruitment process were conducted under mandatory CCTV surveillance, and the final marks list was prepared transparently and professionally, the statement said.

Horatti informed the chief minister that a large number of selected candidates were from rural backgrounds, including degree and postgraduate rank holders.

He also highlighted the selection of a woman candidate whose parents are both visually impaired.

Siddaramaiah blessed the candidate and said such fair selections were possible when the House is led by a chairman like Horatti, it added.

The statement noted that to address long-pending grievances of officers and staff who had been denied promotions for years due to administrative reasons, a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was constituted for the first time under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta.

In line with constitutional provisions, including Articles 16 and 371(A) relating to Kalyana Karnataka reservations, promotions were granted transparently to about 42 officers and staff in accordance with circulars issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

Overall, the chief minister observed that the manner in which direct recruitment and promotions were carried out in the Karnataka Legislative Council Secretariat, with due adherence to constitutional intent and reservation norms for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Kalyana Karnataka, stands as a model for other departments, the statement said. PTI GMS SSK