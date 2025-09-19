Siddaramaiah hails SC verdict upholding govt decision to invite Banu Mushtaq for Dasara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition against the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year.

The Karnataka government's choice has drawn opposition from some BJP leaders and right wing groups.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, “I welcome the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the petition filed against the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations."

Reiterating the inclusive spirit of the festivities, the CM said, “Mysuru Dasara cannot be confined to a religious framework. We have always maintained that it is a festival where people of all castes and religions come together to celebrate with joy.”

Accusing some groups of attempting to divide the society, he said, “Yet, a systematic campaign of misinformation was carried out against this, attempting to divide society. I believe that now, with the Supreme Court’s verdict, our government’s stand has been upheld.”

“I pray that Goddess Chamundeshwari blesses the divisive minds that sow seeds of caste and religious hatred with good sense.”

Earlier, speaking at the award presentation ceremony for the Vaddarse Raghurama Shetty Social Justice Journalism Award for the calendar year 2024 and the Environment and Development Journalism Award for the calendar years 2017 to 2023, Siddaramaiah said Banu Mushtaq is an international Booker prize winner.

“People who opposed her selection went to the High Court and the Supreme Court. Their pleas were rejected at both the places,” he said, adding the Dasara inauguration is not a religious matter, but a cultural one."

"Further, this (Dasara) is the state festival.”

Noting that India is home to various faiths and castes, the CM said, "We must have tolerance for other faiths and we should live and prosper together. We must strive for unity in diversity."