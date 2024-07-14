CM Siddaramaiah holds pre-session meeting, directs ministers, officials to come prepared

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday directed Ministers and senior officials to come prepared for the nine-day legislative session, which begins on July 15.

The Chief Minister held the pre-session meeting with key officials ahead of the Assembly session where he emphasised on the importance of ministers being well-prepared to address departmental issues and to attend the session in person, a statement issued by the CMO said.

During the meeting at the Home Office Krishna, Siddaramaiah gathered details from department secretaries on possible discussion topics and instructed them to compile relevant supportive data, the statement read.

He stressed that all secretaries and heads of departments must attend the session, without fail and assist the Ministers in replying during the discussions. PTI GMS GMS SS