CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Jayadeva Hospital in Karnataka''s Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 22 (PTI) The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inaugurated the 371-bed Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Institute in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi.

The institute is expected to meet the standards of its counterparts in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, after the inauguration.

The institute was dedicated to the public on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371 J of the Indian Constitution in Kalyana Karnataka (formerly Hyderabad-Karnataka), granting the region special status in terms of funds allocation and development.

Siddaramaiah said the 371-bed Jayadeva Heart Hospital, with the highest healthcare facilities, will reduce the region's dependence on Bengaluru for medical services.

He emphasised that the Jayadeva Institutes in Bengaluru and Mysuru have maintained high standards in cleanliness and management, and the same should be followed in Kalaburagi.

The Chief Minister also assured Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, a native of Kalaburagi, that steps would be taken to establish the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and a diabetology unit in the district.

Siddaramaiah instructed Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to take necessary measures in this regard.

He further stated that with the implementation of Article 371 J, thousands of educated people from the region have secured good jobs.

The Chief Minister mentioned that his government has prepared a blueprint for the overall development of Karnataka, including North Karnataka.

He also informed the gathering that measures would be taken to fill the vacant positions in Kalyana Karnataka.

New courses will be started in the universities here, he added. PTI GMS SSK SSK