CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Kalaloka store at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inaugurated Kalaloka, a store set up by the Department of Industries at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport to showcase and sell Karnataka’s GI-certified products to domestic and international travellers.

He inaugurated the store by painting a symbolic artwork and ringing a ceremonial bell.

"This is a moment of joy in the industrial map of Karnataka. The Kempegowda International Airport ranks third in the country in terms of passenger traffic, with tens of thousands of travellers arriving every day," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"The Kalaloka store has been established to give visitors an immediate glimpse of Karnataka’s pride and cultural essence as soon as they arrive. Through this initiative, our State’s distinguished products will receive global recognition, branding, and market reach,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and other ministers and officials were present.

Patil said the Kalaloka store features Karnataka’s traditional products such as Mysore sandal soap, sandalwood oil, incense sticks, Mysore silk, Channapatna toys, LIDKAR leather goods, coffee, handloom products, Ilkal saris, Lambani garments, sandalwood artefacts, Bidriware and Mysore-style paintings.

A total of 45 GI-certified products from Karnataka will be showcased and sold, he said.

"The objective is to introduce Karnataka’s traditional and geographically distinctive products to global audiences," Patil said.

He added that State-run enterprises such as Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, KSIC, Coffee Board and LIDKAR have jointly supported the initiative.

According to the statement, airport authorities have allotted 132 sq m in the domestic bay of Terminal 2 for the Kalaloka store.

"A similar outlet will soon open in the international departure area of the same terminal, covering 140 sq m. The store has been designed to reflect the state's culture and heritage," it added.