CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ‘Praja Soudha’ in Mangaluru, reaffirms commitment to social justice

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the new district office complex ‘Praja Soudha’ at Padil in Mangaluru and reiterated his government's commitment to social justice, equitable development, and regional harmony.

Addressing a gathering at the launch event, Siddaramaiah said that socio-economic inequality and social injustice continued to persist in society, and that his government had taken concrete steps to address them through its flagship welfare schemes.

“Our government has implemented guarantee schemes worth Rs 58,000 crore annually to ensure economic empowerment, particularly for women and economically backward communities. These measures have been noticed and appreciated across the country,” Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to the state’s financial position, the CM noted that capital expenditure had increased from Rs 58,000 crore last year to Rs 83,000 crore this year, indicating that Karnataka had sufficient fiscal space to pursue developmental projects.

He also announced that government medical colleges would be established in Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, and Kolar districts, each initially with 250 beds and later expanded to 500 beds.

Criticising the Centre over tax devolution, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka contributed Rs 4.5 lakh crore to the central exchequer but received only Rs 65,000 crore in return—a mere 16 per cent of its contribution.

“Despite this, we are committed to equitable development across all districts without discrimination,” he added.

Appealing for peace and communal harmony in the coastal belt, the Chief Minister said Dakshina Kannada should emerge as a model of peace and development. “We must uphold the values of co-existence and keep communal tensions at bay,” he said. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH