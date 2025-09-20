CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates round-the-clock citizen grievance system in Karnataka's Gadag

Gadag (Karnataka), Sep 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva’ (Governance Towards the People) programme in the district, an innovative grievance-redressal initiative aimed at strengthening district administration and ensuring swift, transparent solutions for citizens.

First launched on August 15, 2025, the programme seeks to make district administration more responsive. Conceptualised by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Gadag District In-charge H K Patil, it is the first initiative of its kind in the state, said a press release.

Under the scheme, citizens can lodge complaints round the clock using specially installed PP ('Prabhuvinedege Prabhutva') machines connected to a central Command Centre.

By pressing the complaint button, users can record their grievance, while their photo and phone number are captured automatically and forwarded to officials for action.

In the first phase, three machines have been installed in Gadag-Betageri city, covering 10 categories of public grievances, the release added.

A recent case highlighted the programme’s impact—Gadag resident Lakshmavva Hosamani—whose National Family Benefit Scheme application had been rejected, filed a complaint through a PP machine.

The system flagged the grievance, prompting authorities to reopen the case, collect missing documents, and approve the individual's application.

Within weeks, the sanctioned relief amount of Rs 20,000 was credited directly to her bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer, the release further said.

Patil, in a letter to Siddaramaiah dated September 16, described the initiative as a "people-friendly, responsive and simple tool that eliminates red-tapism and delays." "Citizens need not wander around government offices, suffer from delays, bribery, or exploitation. Direct, clear, swift and transparent solutions can be found," he wrote.

During his Gadag visit on Saturday, the chief minister also reviewed the Command Centre at Patil’s request. PTI GMS SSK