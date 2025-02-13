Siddaramaiah intervenes to address exorbitant hike in Metro Rail fare

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to address the anomalies in the Metro Rail fare.

The Chief Minister intervened following complaints about recent metro fare hikes being so steep.

"The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 13, 2025

"I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded," he added.

The BMRCL had said that it hiked the fare by about 50 per cent. However, it has now come to light that the hike is almost double the previous fare in certain sections.

BMRCL also introduced separate rate for the 'peak time' taking a cue from the ride hailing companies.

Many commuters were hit hard by the steep hike in the fare, especially the students and people from low income groups, who have now switched to buses and private vehicles.

BMRCL sources said their revenues dropped after the fare revision.