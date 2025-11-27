CM Siddaramaiah launches 'Digital Mobile Planetarium' initiative for schools

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the state’s 'Digital Mobile Planetarium' initiative at Vidhana Soudha, marking a renewed push to strengthen science learning in rural Karnataka.

The Planetarium brings an immersive astronomy experience directly to school campuses through custom-built vehicles equipped with a 5-metre dome, 360-degree fish-eye projection, air-conditioning and advanced audio systems.

The initiative was conceived to bridge the rural–urban gap in access to planetarium learning, enabling students to explore the universe from their own school premises, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Siddaramaiah said the initiative had already reached over 17 lakh students, calling it "a significant achievement" in democratising access to astronomy.

"Our aim is to spark scientific curiosity in rural children and bring high-quality science education closer to them," he said.

State Minister for Science & Technology N S Boseraju said the programme has been infused with upgraded technology and an expanded delivery model.

He added that while the mobile planetarium currently operates in a limited number of districts, the government is preparing to scale the initiative across all districts in Karnataka in the coming months.

"We are committed to ensuring that every child, irrespective of geography, receives exposure to modern science," he said. PTI GMS GMS KH