CM Siddaramaiah loses cool at police officer after few people attempt to disrupt his speech

Belagavi (Karnataka), Apr 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday lost his cool and made a gesture by raising his hand at a police officer on the stage, as a group of people, allegedly BJP workers, tried to disrupt his speech during a protest rally here.

The group of people who were amidst the large crowd showed a black flag and shouted some slogans, Congress and official sources said.

Siddaramaiah, who was visibly upset, summoned the police officer on to the stage. He addressed him in singular, "Come here, who is the SP? What are you doing?" The CM can then be seen making a gesture by raising his hand at the officer out of frustration, but withdraws it immediately, and subsequently instructs him to remove the people who are creating disturbance.

It can be seen that Siddaramaiah lost his cool despite AICC general secretary Raneeep Singh Surjewala and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil trying to calm him down. He can then be seen questioning Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is from Belagavi.

The chief minister was addressing the "Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally" here that was attended by a host of Congress leaders and ministers of his cabinet.

Siddaramaiah resumed his speech and said, "BJP and RSS will try to disturb peace like this everywhere. They try to incite fire in the society. They try to divide the society. We will not fear such attempts by the BJP. We have the strength to face them publicly. I want to make this clear to them." "If we ask our (Congress) workers to take care of BJP and RSS, they will ensure that they don't open their tail. I condemn the BJP on behalf of all the Congress workers for indulging in such disruptions. Don't you (BJP) feel ashamed?" Asserting that Congress won't fear such things, Siddaramaiah said, "We will not stop our protest against the central government's price rise." Questioning the BJP whether they are not ashamed to come to a Congress rally and try to disrupt it, the CM said Congress workers won't budge or fear such things.

He then tells the crowd, let's not pay attention to disrupters, and continue with our protest.

Later speaking to reporters, state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warned the BJP that he wouldn't allow its meetings or programmes anywhere in the state, if the saffron party's attitude continues this way.

"For the first time today, the BJP sent four of its workers. I don't know whether it was a corporator or a block president. They came with our card. They showed a black flag and shouted slogans and tried to disrupt. I want to tell all BJP and opposition party leaders, if this is your attitude, we won't allow even a single meeting or programme of yours in the entire state. This is the Congress party's pledge," he said.

"I would like to warn you (BJP). If you rectify it, fine. If this attitude continues, people of the state and God have given me the strength to ensure similar action against you on a bigger scale than what you have done. This is a warning. Rectify within your party and among your workers, or else I won't allow your programmes anywhere. We are ready to counter it," Shivakumar added. PTI KSU KH