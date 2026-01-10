CM Siddaramaiah opposes 'imposition' of Malayalam in Kannada-medium schools in Kerala

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday strongly objected to Kerala's reported move to make Malayalam compulsory even in Kannada-medium schools, saying no language can be imposed on linguistic minorities by force.

Interacting with reporters at Pilikula Nisarga Dhama near Mangaluru city, Siddaramaiah said that while a state legislature may pass a law, its implementation must respect constitutional safeguards and linguistic diversity.

"They may have passed a law, but it cannot be implemented in that manner. You cannot forcibly impose a language on linguistic minorities," the chief minister said.

"It is not acceptable to insist that people who speak other mother tongues must learn only Malayalam." Siddaramaiah warned that if the Kerala governor accords assent to the proposed legislation and it comes into force, Karnataka would be compelled to take the issue forward.

"If it becomes law, the situation may force us to launch a protest. An appeal will also be made to the Central government and the President," he said, indicating that the matter could be pursued at the national level.

The CM underscored that India's federal structure and constitutional framework protect the rights of linguistic minorities, particularly in border regions where communities have historically preserved their language and culture. Any attempt to dilute these protections, he said, would set a dangerous precedence.

The chief minister's remarks came amid growing political attention on language rights and education policy in southern India, especially in states sharing linguistic borders.

Officials indicated that Karnataka would continue to monitor developments in Kerala closely and respond through constitutional and democratic means.

Responding to queries on other administrative matters, Siddaramaiah said the state government will give clarifications on the pending bills to the governor.

"The governor has sought certain clarifications. The government is in the process of providing the required explanations," he said, without elaborating on the specific legislation. PTI COR GMS KH