CM Siddaramaiah orders district in-charge ministers to inspect flood-hit areas in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed district in-charge ministers and in-charge secretaries to personally visit areas affected by monsoon rains and floods.

He also convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zilla Panchayat CEOs and district in-charge secretaries on May 30 and 31 to review the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

"In the wake of heavy rains across the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed district ministers and district in-charge secretaries to immediately visit flood-affected areas and supervise the relief work," his office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister gathered information from the officials about the rain-induced damage and directed them to take precautionary measures.

He has instructed district ministers and district in-charge secretaries to promptly visit the areas affected by heavy rains and flood, conducting a comprehensive review of the situation, it said.

According to officials, till May 26, a total of 45 houses were completely damaged and 1,385 homes partially damaged in the state due to rains. Out of them 99 per cent have been provided financial assistance.

As of May 26, there is a grant of Rs 97,351.95 lakhs in the district and taluk level PD (Personal Deposit) accounts for disaster management, they said.

Siddaramaiah also instructed the DCs and district in-charge secretaries to monitor the flood situation and expedite relief work.

The Chief Secretary to the government has been asked to convene a meeting of DCs, CEOs and district in-charge secretaries on May 30 and 31 to conduct a comprehensive review in this regard, the release said.

According to officials, 170 taluks in the state have been identified as flood/landslide prone, and 2,296 care or shelter centres have been identified as a precautionary measure.

They said that 201 places under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have been identified as flood-prone areas.